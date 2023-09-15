Police investigating shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of a shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night.

This happened on East St. Vrain Street. As of this article’s last update, all Colorado Springs police could confirm was that officers were on scene investigating those reports.

11 News crews on scene did report seeing fire and medical leaving the scene just after 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew on scene working to learn more.

