InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children among those injured in 3-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs Thursday
Councilman speaks out about exchange with mayor
Colorado Springs Councilman expresses concern over mayor
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Drugs, guns and stolen truck recovered at Colorado Springs motel
Theft suspect caught on camera.
WANTED: Theft suspect with stolen trailer in El Paso County sought
Multiple Colorado restaurants honored by MICHELIN guide.
Several Colorado restaurants receive MICHELIN stars