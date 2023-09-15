Former deputy district attorney in Colorado suspected of child sex assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who served as the Deputy District Attorney for Colorado’s 4th Judicial District is suspected of child sex assault.

David McConkie was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with sexual assault on a child, according to online court records. Those records state the alleged offense happened sometime between Sept. 16, 2004 through April 15, 2013.

KKTV 11 News reached out to the lawyer representing McConkie.

“Mr. McConkie wants the truth to come out and is confident his name will be cleared once it does,” a statement from Josh Tolini who is representing McConkie reads. " At this time, he is not making any other statements on the advice of counsel.”

McConkie recently worked with the law firm Torbet Tuft & McConkie, according to the updated website the law firm now goes by Torbet & Tuft. A representative with the law firm tells 11 News they parted ways with McConkie on Sept. 11 and had no other statement to provide.

KKTV 11 News has requested the arrest papers for McConkie and we plan to follow up on this case.

According to the bio once posted on his former law firm’s website, McConkie was born in Colorado Springs and graduated from BYU in 2002. He served as the Deputy District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District from 2008 to 2011.

Given the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News is choosing to share the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 844-CO-4-Kids, which is available 24/7.

McConkie’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

A spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said they could not provide comment on an open case.

