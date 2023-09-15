El Paso County coroner launches webseries aimed at drawing attention to community concerns

The El Paso County Coroner's Office is taking a new approach to pulling attention to some of the largest issues in the community: a true crime webseries.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office launched a new webseries this month in an attempt to pull the public’s attention to some of what they believe are the biggest issues in the community in a new way.

The first episode of “Dead on Arrival” launched on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages on September 3. The county coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, said two more episodes have already been completed, with each of the three episodes focusing on things he said his office has actually seen, formatted like a “true crime” series.

“When you’re talking about, you know, true crime or you’re talking about you know public safety issues and deaths, things that are coming through the coroner’s office, what better way to tell the stories, engage with the public than a format that we know is successful right? Which is sort of the true crime, forensic files,” Dr. Kelly said.

Dr. Kelly said it’s part of an effort to share the work his office is doing and what his team is seeing-- things to be concerned about and things to celebrate--with the community in a way that’s entertaining, but also impactful and educational.

“People love to learn about how we solve crimes and how we come to these conclusions, and to be able to use local stories and then tell those in a way that are both entertaining but also carry with them a pretty powerful punch as far as, you know, education.”

No timeline has been given for the release of any future episodes yet.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 11 and Colorado Springs police are investigating a threat towards Doherty High School...
Doherty High secured status lifted after reported threatening phone call; threats against 2 other Colorado Springs schools also investigated
The scene on True Vista Circle early on the morning of Sept. 13, 2023.
Family escapes house fire in northern El Paso County
Children among those injured in 3-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs Thursday
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
4 people, including a 13-year-old boy, tied to a murder in Colorado Springs
Crews are optimistic they can get power restored to almost everyone quickly, but they said...
Colorado Springs Utilities provides update on downtown fire as they make progress toward restoring power

Latest News

The El Paso County Coroner's Office is taking a new approach to pulling attention to some of...
WATCH: El Paso County coroner launches webseries aimed at drawing attention to community concerns
9.14.23
Feelin’ Like Fall for Friday
The Mayor says the City is in the right direction with building support from government...
Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade reviews first 100 days in office
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Mayor Mobolade reviews first 100 days in office