El Paso County coroner launches webseries aimed at drawing attention to community concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office launched a new webseries this month in an attempt to pull the public’s attention to some of what they believe are the biggest issues in the community in a new way.

The first episode of “Dead on Arrival” launched on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages on September 3. The county coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, said two more episodes have already been completed, with each of the three episodes focusing on things he said his office has actually seen, formatted like a “true crime” series.

“When you’re talking about, you know, true crime or you’re talking about you know public safety issues and deaths, things that are coming through the coroner’s office, what better way to tell the stories, engage with the public than a format that we know is successful right? Which is sort of the true crime, forensic files,” Dr. Kelly said.

Dr. Kelly said it’s part of an effort to share the work his office is doing and what his team is seeing-- things to be concerned about and things to celebrate--with the community in a way that’s entertaining, but also impactful and educational.

“People love to learn about how we solve crimes and how we come to these conclusions, and to be able to use local stories and then tell those in a way that are both entertaining but also carry with them a pretty powerful punch as far as, you know, education.”

No timeline has been given for the release of any future episodes yet.

