Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

