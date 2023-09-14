WANTED: Theft suspect with stolen trailer in El Paso County sought

Theft suspect caught on camera.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help with tracking down a theft suspect.

The alleged crime was carried out at 5210 Tamlin Road in El Paso County, the storage facility is east of Colorado Springs near Marksheffel Road. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera Aug. 26 at about 8:21 in the morning.

“...a suspect vehicle was seen on video parking in front of the office waiting for another vehicle to enter their gate code and go through the gate,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The suspect vehicle piggybacked into the secure lot behind an authorized user and drove around the property for several minutes.  The suspect vehicle was seen exiting the property at about 8:36a.m. with the trailer attached, again following other authorized user’s vehicles leaving after entering their gate codes.”

The stolen trailer is a gray 2018 Heartland Recreational Vehicles Wilderness Travel Trailer bearing Montana license plate 257822B.

The suspects are identified as a 20′s white male with dark hair (driver) and a 20′s white female with long dark hair (passenger).  The suspect vehicle is a 1992-1995 dark-colored Toyota 4 Runner with faded paint on the roof and hood, but no attached plates at the time of the theft.

Call 719-390-5555 with information that could help.

