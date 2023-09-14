Several Colorado restaurants receive MICHELIN stars

DENVER (KKTV) - This week, the MICHELIN Guide made its debut in Colorado!

Brutø and The Wolf’s Tailor each were awarded one MICHELIN Star, plus a MICHELIN Green Star.

“This is a proud moment for Colorado and for the MICHELIN Guide, with five MICHELIN-Starred restaurants highlighting the state’s debut selection of restaurants,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “It’s quite an impressive feat for a debut selection to include so many MICHELIN Green Stars. Our famously anonymous inspectors were wowed by these restaurants’ high-quality, local ingredients, sourced seasonally and sustainably. It’s a very exciting time for the culinary community here, and we feel the momentum growing.”

The following restaurants in Colorado received a MICHELIN Star and Green Star:

Brutø is located in Denver at 1801 Black St. and features Mexican/Contemporary Cuisine

The Wolf’s Tailor is also in Denver at 4058 Tejon St. and features Contemporary Cuisine.

The following restaurants in Colorado received one MICHELIN Star:

Beckon (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Bosq (Aspen; Contemporary cuisine)

Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder; Italian cuisine)

The following restaurants in Colorado received a MICHELIN Green Star:

Blackbelly Market (Boulder; American cuisine)

Bramble & Hare (Boulder; American cuisine)

