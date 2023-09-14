SECOND CHANCES: Warrant forgiveness event in Colorado Springs Friday

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (4th DA News Release) - Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest and you are tired of wondering if today is the day you will have a run-in with law enforcement? Are you interested in meeting with an attorney to learn what you need to do to resolve your case and move forward? Do you need access to free community resources? Then the 4th Judicial District’s Second Chances warrant clearance and community resource day for El Paso County may hold the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

Second Chances will be held Sept. 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse (270 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903), the courts, public defender, and district attorney for the 4th Judicial District will come together to help people clear their warrants, including those for probation violations, and get connected with resources to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters. Thus, the event’s name, Second Chances.

No arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear outstanding warrants for eligible offenses and probation violation warrants. Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include misdemeanor or traffic offenses, class 4 drug felonies, as well as class 5 and 6 felonies.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of El Paso County, as well as Victim Rights Act, assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, child abuse, and careless driving involving death cases.

Second Chances community partners in attendance include the 4th Judicial District Combined Courts, Office of the Colorado Public Defender, 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 4th Judicial District Probation Department, TI Probation Services, El Paso County Bar Association, 4th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee and local area criminal defense attorneys.

For questions about Second Chances or to verify eligibility, contact the Office of the Colorado Public Defender at 719-475-1235.

