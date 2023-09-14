Motorcycle rider injured in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at Garden of the Gods Road and Elkton Drive just after 4 p.m. The rider was transported to the hospital; there are no reports anyone else was hurt. Officers said the rider was stable when they were transported.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown what caused the crash, but police say no “aggravating” factors are suspected.

