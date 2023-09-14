Motorcycle rider injured in Colorado Springs crash

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at Garden of the Gods Road and Elkton Drive just after 4 p.m. The rider was transported to the hospital; there are no reports anyone else was hurt. Officers said the rider was stable when they were transported.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown what caused the crash, but police say no “aggravating” factors are suspected.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 11 and Colorado Springs police are investigating a threat towards Doherty High School...
Doherty High secured status lifted after reported threatening phone call; threats against 2 other Colorado Springs schools also investigated
The scene on True Vista Circle early on the morning of Sept. 13, 2023.
Family escapes house fire in northern El Paso County
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
4 people, including a 13-year-old boy, tied to a murder in Colorado Springs
Crews are optimistic they can get power restored to almost everyone quickly, but they said...
Colorado Springs Utilities provides update on downtown fire as they make progress toward restoring power
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Councilman speaks out about exchange with mayor
Colorado Springs Councilman expresses concern over mayor
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Drugs, guns and stolen truck recovered at Colorado Springs motel
More rain chances Thursday evening and into Friday
Showers return Thursday evening
a city councilman is *publicly calling out Colorado Springs' mayor -- over an email exchange.
Colorado Springs councilman speaks out on mayor