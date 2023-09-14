Drugs, guns and stolen truck recovered at Colorado Springs motel

Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs police cruiser(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police recovered a sizable amount of drugs and firearms while searching a Colorado Springs motel Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were patrolling a motel known as a hot spot for stolen cars and drugs when they spotted a Dodge Ram pickup connected with one of the U.S. Marshals’ wanted fugitive.

“Officers obtained room information from management and made contact with the associated room,” said a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division.

Inside, police saw clear evidence of drug dealing.

“Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the room. The search warrant was executed and a large quantity of narcotics, U.S. currency, and several firearms were located,” the lieutenant said.

In addition, the officers say they learned the pickup seen in the motel parking lot had been stolen out of Pueblo.

Police did not say whether anyone in the room was arrested or if the fugitive was located.

The name of the motel was not given, just that it was in the 4300 block of Sinton Road near Garden of the Gods Road.

