Crash blocking portion of major Colorado Springs intersection

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash has shut down part of a major intersection in Colorado Springs.

Police reported the crash at Platte and Union just after 10:30 a.m.

Police later updated that both thru lanes on southbound Union were blocked.

No serious have been reported, but police were just reaching the scene as of 1040 a.m. We will update this article as we learn more.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

