Colorado Springs Councilman expresses concern over mayor

A city councilman is publicly calling out Colorado Springs' mayor -- over an email exchange.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Councilman Dave Donelson says his email to the city’s CFO contained two questions. According to an exchange released by Donelson that first email said in part.

“What is the current total city spending (excluding enterprises)?

“What was it four years ago?”

Donelson says he is concerned about the response,

“It’s dangerous. I use that word intentionally in my statement,” Donelson said.

He says he received this reply from Mayor Yemi Mobolade:

“Before I activate her work, (1) I need to understand the request and what you are trying to accomplish. (2) And is there support from any other council members for this request?”

“I think it’s ironic that a mayor who ran on transparency is the first mayor will be the second one I’ve served under to ask me to justify or explain my intention with asking a simple question,” Donelson said.

the email chain continued with Donelson asking if requests should now be sent directly to the mayor and the mayor saying. He wanted a better understanding of Donelson’s needs. In a statement, the mayor says he’s been tasked by voters to ensure responsible use of city resources.

Saying in part:

“I am disappointed that councilmember Donelson hasn’t come to me directly to address his concerns....I invite councilmember Donelson to engage with me as well.”

