3 Colorado destinations becoming popular for budget friendly honeymoons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wedding bells are ringing across the U.S. as we enter into one of the most popular times of the year to get married.

Of course, after the wedding comes the honeymoon, but unfortunately a lot of newlyweds are having to postpone their first vacation away. This comes as HoneymoonAlways.com reports the average cost of a honeymoon is around $4,500.

“We love that people take the opportunity to travel together and what we see a lot is that people will get married and then postpone the honeymoon because they can’t get time off or they can’t have the most perfect destination for their honeymoon,” explained Michelle Burnett, marketing director at Honeymoon Always.

Burnett adds that instead of moving their honeymoon date, a lot of newlyweds are opting for a more budget friendly location.

“I think a lot of people spend a lot at their wedding and maybe you’re not prepared to go all out for a huge destination honeymoon right off the bat and so they wanna take a more local honeymoon destination just to spend a little bit more time together fresh out the wedding and then do a big honeymoon later on. I also think people are realizing there’s just a lot of incredible destinations in the US that deserve some time and energy as well,” explained Burnett.

So what are those under-the-radar spots where couples are choosing to vacation?

“We put together a list of what we consider to be affordable honeymoon destinations. What that looks like, was finding interesting destinations that were low cost but nice accommodations where honeymooners might want to stay. We gave that list to 3,000 people and they chose their favorites and we came out with a list of the favorite most affordable honeymoon destinations,” explained Burnett.

It’s no surprise places in Florida and Hawaii snagged the top spots, but 3 Colorado towns also made the top 100 list.

“At #42 we have Salida, Colorado. This has some really beautiful offerings with Hot Springs, some cool historical tours, I personally love a ghost tour and there’s a lot of fun things to do there. There’s also the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, so a lot of really fun things to do right in that area,” said Burnett adding Cripple Creek, Colorado comes in as #81 with its historic charm and casino fun.

“My personal favorite is at 94 which is Manitou Springs just outside Colorado Springs. So, obviously, you have the Garden of the Gods, the mountain cliff dwellings, the Cave of the Winds. So, just really gorgeous destination in Colorado,” said Burnett. “A lot of times bigger cities tend to get a lot of a honeymoon love and the smaller cities have a lot to offer as well, also these are definitely more affordable.”

For the entire list of favorite, affordable honeymoon destinations click here.

