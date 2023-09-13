WATCH LIVE: Pikes Peak State College announces expansion to scholarship program with Colorado Springs school district

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A scholarship program started through Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) last school year is being expanded to an entire Colorado Springs school district.

A press conference is being held Wednesday afternoon to announce the expansion, which representatives for District 11 say will expand the D11 Promise Scholarship Program to all eligible D11 graduating seniors.

The conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time. We plan to livestream the conference at the top of this article once it begins.

The program started as the Mitchell Promise last year. According to district representatives, “Promise Scholarships will allow D11 high school students graduating with a 2.50 or better GPA guaranteed tuition, fees, and required books to attend Pikes Peak State College for a period of up to three years or 60 credit hours, whichever comes first, provided they remain in good academic standing at PPSC.”

D11 and PPSC said they will be using the initial period of the program to seek permanent funding for it.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
4 people, including a 13-year-old boy, tied to a murder in Colorado Springs
Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
Firefighters next to the sedan involved in the crash, which ended up against a retaining wall...
1 critical following crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Jose Espinoza-Espinoza
Amateur MMA fighter suspected of trying to kill woman in Pueblo West
The crash scene at the Old Ranch Road and Thunder Mountain intersection on Sept. 12, 2023.
2 crashes reported near Colorado Springs schools Tuesday morning

Latest News

CASA of West Texas is seeing a surge in child abuse cases while dealing with a shortage of...
Colorado Springs Police seeks volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
Piglet is a blind/deaf pup in need of a home!
Blind and deaf dog now has a home in Colorado thanks to social media!
Soldiers are back home from their deployment in support of the U.S. European Command’s...
Fort Carson welcomes back soldiers from 9-month deployment!
9/13/23 tarantula mating season.
WATCH: Tarantulas looking for love in southeastern Colorado, not 'migrating'