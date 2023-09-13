WATCH LIVE: Pikes Peak State College announces expansion to scholarship program with Colorado Springs school district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A scholarship program started through Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) last school year is being expanded to an entire Colorado Springs school district.

A press conference is being held Wednesday afternoon to announce the expansion, which representatives for District 11 say will expand the D11 Promise Scholarship Program to all eligible D11 graduating seniors.

The conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time. We plan to livestream the conference at the top of this article once it begins.

The program started as the Mitchell Promise last year. According to district representatives, “Promise Scholarships will allow D11 high school students graduating with a 2.50 or better GPA guaranteed tuition, fees, and required books to attend Pikes Peak State College for a period of up to three years or 60 credit hours, whichever comes first, provided they remain in good academic standing at PPSC.”

D11 and PPSC said they will be using the initial period of the program to seek permanent funding for it.

