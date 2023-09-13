Missing Indigenous man last seen in Colorado Springs, needs medication

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement need your help finding a Colorado Springs missing man.

Brandon Velasquez, 35, was last seen Monday near Goose Gossage Park in the central part of the city. There are concerns for his wellbeing, as he has a medication he needs to regularly take.

Velasquez is described as a 6-foot-3, 150-pound Indigenous man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes and was wearing a white and black bandana. He is believed to be homeless. Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Velasquez is affiliated with the Apache tribe.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or 911.

