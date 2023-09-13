Help find this blind and deaf dog a home in Colorado!

Piglet is a blind/deaf pup in need of a home!
Piglet is a blind/deaf pup in need of a home!(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking the public for help with finding a blind and deaf dog a forever home!

The organization shared photos of “Piglet” this week explaining he’s one of their special pups who is hearing impaired and has “micro eyes.”

“Piglet’s foster family absolutely raves about him, saying he’s the sweetest piggy...er...puppy they have ever met,” HSPPR wrote on social media. “He currently lives with pups of all sizes, cats, and kiddos, so he’s used to the company! Being deaf and blind does require more patience and training, but Piglet’s adoption does come with FREE training classes to set Piglet and his family up for success.”

HSPPR adds that welcoming a dog with special needs into your home isn’t easy, so they want everyone to spread the word to find the right family!

Click here for more info.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
4 people, including a 13-year-old boy, tied to a murder in Colorado Springs
Firefighters next to the sedan involved in the crash, which ended up against a retaining wall...
1 critical following crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Jose Espinoza-Espinoza
Amateur MMA fighter suspected of trying to kill woman in Pueblo West
The crash scene at the Old Ranch Road and Thunder Mountain intersection on Sept. 12, 2023.
2 crashes reported near Colorado Springs schools Tuesday morning

Latest News

School with police lights
Doherty High on secured status due to possible threat; threats against 2 other Colorado Springs schools also investigated
Mostly dry on Wednesday
Another mostly dry day Wednesday
Vitalant is looking for more people to donate blood.
FDA updates blood donor guidelines, which for the first time in 40 years evaluates eligibility regardless of gender or sexual orientation
The scene on True Vista Circle early on the morning of Sept. 13, 2023.
Family escapes house fire in northern El Paso County