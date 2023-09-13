Help find this blind and deaf dog a home in Colorado!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking the public for help with finding a blind and deaf dog a forever home!

The organization shared photos of “Piglet” this week explaining he’s one of their special pups who is hearing impaired and has “micro eyes.”

“Piglet’s foster family absolutely raves about him, saying he’s the sweetest piggy...er...puppy they have ever met,” HSPPR wrote on social media. “He currently lives with pups of all sizes, cats, and kiddos, so he’s used to the company! Being deaf and blind does require more patience and training, but Piglet’s adoption does come with FREE training classes to set Piglet and his family up for success.”

HSPPR adds that welcoming a dog with special needs into your home isn’t easy, so they want everyone to spread the word to find the right family!

