Family escapes house fire in northern El Paso County
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - All residents got out safely after a fire started in a garage overnight.
Firefighters responded to a home on True Vista Circle early Wednesday morning and had the fire out before 5:30 a.m. It’s not yet clear if the fire spread beyond the garage into the rest of the house; 11 News has a crew on scene working to get more information.
The neighborhood is on the northern edge of El Paso County just a couple of blocks south of County Line Road.
