Family escapes house fire in northern El Paso County

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - All residents got out safely after a fire started in a garage overnight.

Firefighters responded to a home on True Vista Circle early Wednesday morning and had the fire out before 5:30 a.m. It’s not yet clear if the fire spread beyond the garage into the rest of the house; 11 News has a crew on scene working to get more information.

The neighborhood is on the northern edge of El Paso County just a couple of blocks south of County Line Road.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.