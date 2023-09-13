Family escapes house fire in northern El Paso County

The scene on True Vista Circle early on the morning of Sept. 13, 2023.
The scene on True Vista Circle early on the morning of Sept. 13, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - All residents got out safely after a fire started in a garage overnight.

Firefighters responded to a home on True Vista Circle early Wednesday morning and had the fire out before 5:30 a.m. It’s not yet clear if the fire spread beyond the garage into the rest of the house; 11 News has a crew on scene working to get more information.

The neighborhood is on the northern edge of El Paso County just a couple of blocks south of County Line Road.

We will update this article as we learn more.

