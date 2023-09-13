Colorado Springs Police seeks volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit

By CSPD
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CSPD NEWS RELEASE) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) is seeking volunteers to help our staff provide critical resources and support to crime victims in Colorado Springs.

About the Victim Advocacy Unit

Being victimized in a criminal act can be a very traumatic experience. The CSPD VAU is available to provide services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. Some of the services provided include:

• Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7-days a week on-call victim assistance)

• Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA)

• Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund

• Referrals to community agencies and resources

• Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

• Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

• Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

Volunteer Applications are Currently Open

Volunteers work side-by-side with our full-time staff. Many volunteers feel rewarded by helping those in need and by developing professional skills and specialized networking opportunities.

After applying, those who are selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 40 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting October 7, 2023. The academy is comprised of eight-hour classes on Saturdays and one fourhour class on the first Sunday, October 8, with additional training following the academy. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. They will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit. Applications close September 15, 2023.

To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, please complete an online application at http://springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.

For questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, please contact the VAU Volunteer Specialist, David Shaw at 719-444-7527.

