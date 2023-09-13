Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
4 people, including a 13-year-old boy, tied to a murder in Colorado Springs
Firefighters next to the sedan involved in the crash, which ended up against a retaining wall...
1 critical following crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Jose Espinoza-Espinoza
Amateur MMA fighter suspected of trying to kill woman in Pueblo West
The crash scene at the Old Ranch Road and Thunder Mountain intersection on Sept. 12, 2023.
2 crashes reported near Colorado Springs schools Tuesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked...
81-year-old husband is accused of killing wife; relative of victim says suspect has dementia, attacked her first
Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid