1 critical following crash in southeast Colorado Springs

9/12/23 serious crash along Airport near Academy.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was critically injured after crashing into a retaining wall following a collision with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning.

The sedan and truck crashed near the intersection of Airport and South Academy around 11 a.m. The force of impact sent both vehicles spinning off the road and littered some of the street with debris. The driver in the sedan was trapped in their car.

“The way the car landed, where the party had to be extricated, was up against the retaining wall, which poses an extra challenge for access for our crews,” said CSFD Lt. Drew Cahill. “He was out in 10 minutes.”

Cahill said first responders got on scene quickly -- in large part because of the close proximity to one of the city’s fire stations.

“It’s just down the road; we can see it from our fire station, so the response time was seconds.”

The driver was the only person in the sedan, and the only one seriously injured. The driver and passengers in the truck sustained minor injuries.

The collision shut down all of eastbound Airport Road at South Academy for several hours. The roadway reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

