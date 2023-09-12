“We’ll bounce back,” Colorado Springs businesses work to move forward after electrical fire Downtown forces closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After an electrical fire rocked Downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning, many businesses were forced to shut their doors, and many residents had to evacuate.

“Around 2 a.m., we heard this, like, crazy loud explosion sound and it started shaking the whole building like an earthquake and we all freaked out,” said one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

They live in an apartment complex near the intersection of Kiowa and Nevada, where the fire happened.

Colorado Springs Utilities said a transformer failed in an underground vault, which resulted in a fire and, according to residents, at least two very loud booms. Many said they saw tall purple flames coming from holes that had previously been covered by manhole covers.

After the fire, residents said they were forced out of their homes.

“The carbon monoxide levels were so high they told us not to go back in there for a while,” said the resident.

But businesses in the area didn’t know what had happened until they came in to work hours later.

“I woke up to the cameras not being alerted or telling me anything,” said Ronald Hunter, the owner of Mediterranean Cafe, “so when I looked at that and we saw the news, I rushed down here.”

When he got to his restaurant, it was a race against time. Hunter said he worked fast to try and save any product he could.

“A lot of it’s a loss,” Hunter said, “a lot of product that we had with the power being out, so, not getting here, not knowing... we got rid of a lot of stuff, but we saved some.”

Sam Lee, the owner of Bento Heaven, said he worked quickly to move any product he could to another location.

“So I’m trying to keep food safe right now,” Lee said.

Hunter told 11 News the businesses in the area were all working together to save each others’ products. Meanwhile, he said he’s getting help from El Paso County to figure out what food he can still use, and find a way to move forward.

In the meantime, both store owners are relying on the community to help them keep going.

“We’ll bounce back, we have a strong following, so we’ll bounce back, definitely,” Hunter said.

Lee said he’s trying not to worry about anything outside of his control.

“Well, you lose some money, but what can I do?” Lee said with a smile. “I don’t make money, but I take a rest, so it’s okay.”

But Hunter still had some advice for anyone who wants to help.

“Just support small businesses,” he said. “You know, just go out and support your local community.”

Colorado Springs Utilities said they are working 24/7, with many people working 12 hour shifts, to restore power to what they call the heart of Colorado Springs. You can track their progress here.

