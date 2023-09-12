Suspect pouring food on police cars, slashing tires in Manitou Springs vandalism spree

The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of vandalism incidents in Manitou Springs...
The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of vandalism incidents in Manitou Springs since Sept. 5.(City of Manitou Springs)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vandal has been wreaking havoc in Manitou Springs over the last several days, and the city needs your help putting a stop to it.

The Manitou Springs Police Department says the crime spree started on the night of Sept. 5 when the suspect slashed two tires on a city-owned vehicle. Over the next three nights after that, someone -- believed to be the same suspect -- scratched several police vehicles and poured food on them.

“Actions like these are disheartening and despicable,” said city police Chief Bill Otto. “The biggest victim of these crimes are the Manitou Springs taxpayers, whose tax money is being used to repair the thousands of dollars in damage, rather than being dedicated towards police officer training or a myriad of other efforts towards improving our department.”

The suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall. He was photographed in all black, including a black ski mask, so his features are difficult to make out. The photos are timestamped at 7:18 p.m. on Sept. 8, which was a Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Tips can be made anonymously.

