Shelter in place order lifted in Northgate neighborhood after police say man shot girlfriend

Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Northgate shooting 9/12/23(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Peregrine Vista Heights, near Interquest and Voyager in relation to a barricaded suspect. A shelter in place order was issued around 11:45 p.m. after police told 11 News this was a potential hostage situation. Neighbors were asked to stay indoors and away from windows.

Police tell 11 News the initial call came in as a disturbance. While on the phone, shots were fired, hitting one person. Police say a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, who is expected to be okay.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, later turned himself in and is now in custody. The shelter in place order lifted around 2 a.m.

We will update this article as we learn more.

