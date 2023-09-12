Serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs along S. Academy Boulevard Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash impacted traffic at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

At about 11 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced all eastbound lanes of Airport Road were closed at S. Academy Boulevard for a crash. At least one person was in “critical” condition according to the fire department.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

