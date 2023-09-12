Reports of a natural gas smell in Colorado Springs Tuesday likely tied to spill in Security area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting a “strong natural gas smell” on the southeast side of the city is likely tied to a spill in Security.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the issue, but it is believed the smell of natural gas is coming from the Drennan gate station in Security. Colorado Springs Utilities believes the wind is carrying the odor into the Colorado Springs area.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, there is no immediate known danger to the public tied to the odor.

This article will be updated as we work to learn more.

