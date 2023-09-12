Peterson Space Force Base west gate closed until further notice

New name, new sign at the base formerly known as Peterson Air Force Base.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic alert for anyone driving onto Peterson Space Force Base in the coming days, possibly weeks.

Starting Tuesday, the base’s west gate will be closed until further notice due to construction.

Peterson didn’t provide any further details, but some viewers who use the gate tell 11 News they’re concerned about traffic impacts.

