Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids

Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Northgate shooting 9/12/23(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has surrendered to police after allegedly shooting his girlfriend, then barricading himself inside a home with the victim and three children inside.

Police tell 11 News they got a 911 call just after 11 Monday night regarding a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Peregrine Vista Heights, near Interquest and Voyager. While dispatchers were on the phone, shots were fired.

When officers pulled up, the suspect was still inside the apartment and was refusing to come out. Officers were alerted that it was a potential hostage situation. As a precaution, a shelter-in-place order was issued around 11:45 for surrounding neighbors as police tried to bring a peaceful end to the incident.

“Tactical units and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, and [the suspect] eventually surrendered at approximately 1:25 a.m.,” a Colorado Springs Police lieutenant said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officers were able to safely get the kids out of the home. None of the children were hurt.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Martet Urquhart. Police say he is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

