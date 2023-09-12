Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 12, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE 11 BREAKING WEATHER APP:

Android users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

iPhone/Apple users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Watch for some patchy fog this morning. Today looks like a mostly dry but cloudy day. We are going to reach the 50s and 60s for many this afternoon. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible by the evening hours.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is looking a little less rainy in the morning, but showers are possible Wednesday evening, lasting into Thursday. On-and-off rain chances continue into Friday. We will feel cool!

WEEKEND: Dry time returns this weekend with more sunshine. Highs reach the 60s and 70s for many with some 80s returning...

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of an underground fire in downtown Colorado Springs on Sept. 11, 2023.
Flames seen shooting out of manholes as fire burned underneath downtown Colorado Springs streets
A body camera still from the original incident in November 2022.
Deputies involved in tasing of elderly man in Trinidad have been fired
Monday's Most Wanted for Sept. 11, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 11
Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
Snow on Pikes Peak 9/11/23
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 11, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

Latest News

The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of vandalism incidents in Manitou Springs...
Suspect pouring food on police cars, slashing tires in Manitou Springs vandalism spree
The crash scene at the Old Ranch Road and Thunder Mountain intersection on Sept. 12, 2023.
2 crashes reported near Colorado Springs schools Tuesday morning
Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
9.12.23
Drier weather Tuesday