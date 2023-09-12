Burglars break into Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Brazen crooks broke into Colorado Springs’ biggest event venue Monday night in an attempt to steal from an ATM.

Police say the burglars smashed through one of the glass doors at the Broadmoor World Arena just before 9 p.m. and made it into the building. From there, they tried opening one of the ATMs but ended up having to flee empty-handed.

“Employees were on site and alerted to the burglary,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The suspects were last seen running south from the World Arena. Officers checked around the area but were unable to find them. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

