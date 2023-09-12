Amateur MMA fighter suspected of trying to kill woman in Pueblo West

Jose Espinoza-Espinoza
Jose Espinoza-Espinoza(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of attempted murder in Pueblo West.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details with the public on Tuesday regarding the case. According to authorities, deputies were called to a home along Elgin Court at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for a family disturbance. The neighborhood is north of Pueblo Reservoir. Investigators learned the suspect was arguing with a woman outside when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat. The suspect was identified as Jose Espinoza-Espinoza.

“The victim said at one point, she briefly lost consciousness,” the release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The victim said Espinoza-Espinoza, who is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and a boxer, also violently shook her causing her to hit her head on a parked vehicle and threw her down causing her to hit her head on the side of the house. The victim said Espinoza-Espinoza attempted to drag her into the home, but she was able to escape and ran to a neighboring home to get help. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. It was determined she suffered serious bodily injury.”

The suspect is charged with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and several other serious charges. He was arrested Monday.

Due to the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News wanted to share several resources to help survivors of domestic violence:

Kingdom Builders: 719-464-4647

TESSA: 719-633-3819 (SAFE LINE FOR ADVOCACY & CRISIS ONLY)

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of an underground fire in downtown Colorado Springs on Sept. 11, 2023.
Flames seen shooting out of manholes as fire burned underneath downtown Colorado Springs streets
A body camera still from the original incident in November 2022.
Deputies involved in tasing of elderly man in Trinidad have been fired
Monday's Most Wanted for Sept. 11, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 11
Northgate shooting 9/12/23
Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend, barricading himself inside Northgate apartment with 3 kids
Snow on Pikes Peak 9/11/23
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 11, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

Latest News

Crash at Academy/Airport in Colorado Springs 9/12/23.
Serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs along S. Academy Tuesday
Photo courtesy D-20, Tanya Prabhu.
WATCH: Student from Colorado Springs crowned chess champion!
Photos courtesy Sunrise Elementary.
WATCH: Colorado Springs elementary school honors janitor after 43 years of work, dress like Netter!
Foggy start to 9/12/23 view from Cheyenne Mtn.
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 12, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast