Amateur MMA fighter suspected of trying to kill woman in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of attempted murder in Pueblo West.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details with the public on Tuesday regarding the case. According to authorities, deputies were called to a home along Elgin Court at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for a family disturbance. The neighborhood is north of Pueblo Reservoir. Investigators learned the suspect was arguing with a woman outside when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat. The suspect was identified as Jose Espinoza-Espinoza.

“The victim said at one point, she briefly lost consciousness,” the release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The victim said Espinoza-Espinoza, who is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and a boxer, also violently shook her causing her to hit her head on a parked vehicle and threw her down causing her to hit her head on the side of the house. The victim said Espinoza-Espinoza attempted to drag her into the home, but she was able to escape and ran to a neighboring home to get help. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. It was determined she suffered serious bodily injury.”

The suspect is charged with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and several other serious charges. He was arrested Monday.

Due to the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News wanted to share several resources to help survivors of domestic violence:

Kingdom Builders: 719-464-4647

TESSA: 719-633-3819 (SAFE LINE FOR ADVOCACY & CRISIS ONLY)

