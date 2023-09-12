4 people, including a 13-year-old boy, tied to a murder in Colorado Springs

Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are facing charges in a Colorado Springs murder case, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The Colorado Springs Police Department provided an update on the case Tuesday tied to a shooting that happened Aug. 21 just before 3 in the morning in the 900 block of N. 19th Street. The address is the Wind River Apartments in the Old Colorado City area. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Villanueba, was dead when first responders arrived.

The investigation led to the arrests of four people who were taken into custody on Monday. A 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and two 18-year-old boys were arrested for murder in the second degree as well as other charges.

The adults were identified as Santiago Dominguez and Ali Talib.

Police are still asking anyone with information to call them at 719-444-7000.

