2 crashes reported near Colorado Springs schools Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover could impact kiddos getting to class Tuesday morning.

Police say the car flipped over at the intersection of Thunder Mountain and Old Ranch Road, right by the entrance to Pine Creek High School. The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m.

Everyone in the vehicle was able to get out, and at this time there are no reports of serious injuries. Westbound Old Ranch Road and a turn lane are currently blocked.

Police did not have information on what caused the crash or the age of the driver.

The rollover was one of two crashes Tuesday morning reported near a school. A short time before the rollover, a child was hit by a car at Palmer Park and Potter Drive, down the street from Mitchell High School. They were transported to Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries, but a sergeant tells 11 News there is no indication the injuries were life-threatening. That crash also remains under investigation; police were not able to say at the time of this writing who was at fault or whether the driver was also under 18.

We will update this article if more information on either crash is released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.