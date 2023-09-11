Wildlife officials warning Coloradans to be ‘bear aware’ this fall as bears prepare for winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officials are warning Coloradans to be “bear aware” this fall as bears prepare for winter.

11 News spoke with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who says bears are in hyperphagia, or the time of year where bears are active for 20 hours a day, trying to eat 20,000 calories a day. That is equal to 20 chicken sandwiches, 10 large orders of french fries, 10 soft drinks and 10 milkshakes.

“Keep in mind, these are very smart animals, very strong animals. They are able to break into things sometimes so you want to make sure that you’re keeping it very secure,” said Joey Livingston of CPW.

CPW says over half of bear reports for the year come in August, September and October. There have also been two separate bear attacks in the Trinidad area in recent weeks.

BEAR AWARE SEASON!🐻 @COParksWildlife is warning Coloradans to keep homes, cars and campsites secure this fall as bears try to eat 20k calories a day to prepare for winter.



Thank you to fellow am newser @KurtWSYX6 for this video from Manitou Springs this weekend! @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/cEJlp8SY9W — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) September 11, 2023

“We do believe these were two separate bears, two separate incidents. But if you do wake up and you have a bear in your home, definitely don’t approach that bear, don’t go towards it or try to scare it off at that point. Back away, maybe lock yourself in a different room, if you have another exit, call emergency services, call CPW, let us know and we can come and get that bear out of there,” said Livingston.

CPW says the most important thing to be aware of is food. Keep things like trash, birdseed, pet food, barbeque grill grease trays and more secured from bears this fall. Lock your car and home doors, and keep the windows closed or rolled up.

“Even things that have a scent like deodorants, soaps, things like that, even air fresheners, can be an attractant for bears,” said Livingston.

If you are camping, CPW recommends hanging your food 100 feet or more from your campsite, or cook at a different location. Also, homes west of I-25 in Colorado Springs are required to have bear-proof/resistant trashcans, which CPW says has helped decrease the number of bear reports.

“These are large animals with very big claws. For the most part, they are scared of people, they avoid people, but they can be a threat to people as well, especially if they are in a small place or if they have no where to go,” said Livingston.

For more information from CPW, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.