Veterans group climbs Pikes Peak to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Sunday morning a group of eager hikers gathered at a trailhead holding American flags, wearing red, white and blue to make the more than 13-mile hike to the top of Pike’s Peak.

The group of veterans headed up the mountain to show their respect for the thousands who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“In honor in memory of 9/11 victims the firefighters in the stair climb,” state coordinator for the Colorado division of Team Red, White and Blue John Reyes said. “We’re gonna go big we’re going all the way to Pikes Peak”

In a statement to 11 News Reyes said:

“The events on September 11, 2001, changed our country forever and defined the service of those who fought in the wars that followed. This event is important because it offers the participants a space to reflect around those with shared experiences”

The group also shares a mission, to bring veterans together.

“We’re going to finish as one nobody left behind,” Reyes said.

This climb, to honor those who died in the attacks and the wars that followed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.