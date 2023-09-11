Underground fire coming through multiple manholes under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:07 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An underground fire is under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, KKTV crews saw emergency crews putting out flames near Kiowa and Nevada in downtown Colorado Springs. Around 3 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed an underground fire coming from multiple manholes in the street.
Electrical power is out in the area and utilities responding. KKTV has a crew on scene and will update this article as we learn more.
