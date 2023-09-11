Underground fire coming through multiple manholes under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An underground fire is under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, KKTV crews saw emergency crews putting out flames near Kiowa and Nevada in downtown Colorado Springs. Around 3 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed an underground fire coming from multiple manholes in the street.

Electrical power is out in the area and utilities responding. KKTV has a crew on scene and will update this article as we learn more.

BREAKING: Fire downtown Colorado Springs. I’ll be out here all morning bringing updates starting at 5 on @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/n9iY99tF8k — Aleah Burggraff (@AleahTVnews) September 11, 2023

