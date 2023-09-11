Underground fire coming through multiple manholes under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs fire 9/11/2023
Downtown Colorado Springs fire 9/11/2023(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:07 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An underground fire is under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, KKTV crews saw emergency crews putting out flames near Kiowa and Nevada in downtown Colorado Springs. Around 3 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed an underground fire coming from multiple manholes in the street.

Electrical power is out in the area and utilities responding. KKTV has a crew on scene and will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs couple says their dog was attacked by three other dogs Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs couple facing thousands in vet bills after dog attack
Colorado Springs police were involved in a crash that left lanes of a busy road closed Sunday...
Police involved in crash south of downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs woman arrested following alleged disturbance with knife, standoff
Colorado man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, attacking ex-girlfriend’s sister
Firefighters battle fire, heavy smoke at structure outside Woodland Park

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls a play during the first half of an NFL football...
Denver Broncos fall to the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in the season opener
Big changes this week
Big changes ahead this week
Veterans group climbs Pike's Peak to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks
Veterans group climbs Pike’s Peak to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks
Big changes this week
Rainy and cool pattern takes over this week