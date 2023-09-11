Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted for alleged sex crimes and a suspect facing more than 80 counts for various offenses are on this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Kurtis Archuleta, 33, is wanted on three counts of felony menacing, as well as charges of false report ID, obstruction, reckless driving and property damage, among others. He’s 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Twenty-four-year-old Andres Singletary is wanted on six counts of first-degree murder, as well as a laundry list of charges: six counts of violent crime with a weapon used, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault involving strangulation, seven counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, child abuse, three counts of illegal discharge, disorderly conduct, two counts of controlled substance, seven counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, and two counts of chop shop. Singletary is a 5-foot-7 and 150-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Fifty-four-year-old Larry Garduno faces several charges, including felony menacing, telephone obstruction, third-degree assault, harassment, violation of protection order and false imprisonment. He’s 5-foot-7 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Timothy Hayslett is wanted for a laundry list of charges, including sexual assault without consent, sexual contact without consent, three counts of third-degree assault, three counts of harassment, false imprisonment, robbery, second-degree assault with strangulation, felony menacing, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of DUI. He’s described as a 30-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and 240 pounds.

Cole Johnson, 37, is described as a prolific offender wanted for a slew of charges: second-degree attempted murder, 11 counts of motor vehicle theft, 60 counts of habitual offender, identity theft, three counts of theft, two counts of criminal possession of financial device, five counts of violent crime, first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, two counts of possession of weapon by a previous offender, third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, six counts of first-degree trespass in a vehicle, aggravated robbery, various drug offenses, and various traffic offenses including DUI. He’s described as a 6-foot-tall white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Armando Gomez-Lopez, 32, is wanted for second- and third-degree assault, as well as criminal mischief. He’s a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

Joshua Steadmon, 40, faces attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges. Steadmon is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds.

Royal Joiner, 40, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and harassment. He’s described as 5-foot-11 and 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and is a Black male.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

