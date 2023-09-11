Gas line hit along Highway 105 in Monument area impacts traffic Monday

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A gas line was hit in the Monument area on Monday impacting traffic along Highway 105.

At about 1:30 p.m. the Monument Police Department announced the road was closed and asked the public to avoid the area. The line was cut near Highway 105 between Jackson Creek Parkway and the Monument Academy west campus. The incident forced the closer of 105 between Jackson Creek Parkway and Morning Canyon Road.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major closure impacting traffic.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.