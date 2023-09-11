Father dead, 9-year-old son missing after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake

Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on...
Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a man is dead and his son is missing after a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night, 36-year-old Steven White was on a personal watercraft with his 9-year-old son when he hit a barge that was being pushed by a tow boat.

The boat’s operator activated an alarm, and deckhands worked to assist White and his son.

Officials say White was found unresponsive and without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead by first responders nearby.

WSMV reports multiple agencies searched the area for the missing 9-year-old until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched throughout the night and a full-scale search resumed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Authorities said White was wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. It’s unknown if the 9-year-old had one on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Large sinkhole repaired in east Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs couple says their dog was attacked by three other dogs Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs couple facing thousands in vet bills after dog attack
John and Vaughn Wingo
Colorado Springs brothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company
Jonathan Shaheen
Former Colorado Springs pastor arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Colorado Springs woman arrested following alleged disturbance with knife, standoff

Latest News

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of...
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, foreground, stands stands next to...
Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns after nonconsensual kiss at Women’s World Cup final
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59