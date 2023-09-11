Deputies involved in Trinidad tasing incident have been fired

Both reports can be viewed at the bottom of this page.

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of law enforcement officers accused of tasing a grandfather 35 times have been fired.

“Lt. Henry Trujillo and Deputy Mikhail Noel, both of the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office, were terminated following the completion of an independent third-party investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, as well as an internal recommendation from [Las Animas County] Undersheriff Rey Santistevan,” said the Mehr law firm, which is representing the victim.

11 News reached out to the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office for a statement, which provided the following brief statement:

“Dep. Mikhail Noel and Lt. Henry Trujillo were terminated from employment on August 25, 2023. Due to pending litigation, no further information will be released.”

As 11 News first reported earlier this year, Kenneth Espinoza and his son were caravaning from Trinidad to Walsenburg in November 2022 when the son was pulled over. Body camera footage shows one of the deputies approaching Espinoza’s vehicle, where the two proceeded to get in an argument over why Espinoza was parked behind the traffic stop, and at one point the deputy can be heard telling Espinoza to leave. As he started to pull away, the deputy can be heard yelling for him to get out of his vehicle, and both officers can be seen drawing their weapons. Things escalated from there, ending with Espinoza tased multiple times. (The body camera footage can be found here.)

At the time of the incident, the Las Animas County sheriff said that Espinoza was tased just once, citing data from the tasers. But Monday, Mehr Law said the independent investigation found that Espinoza was tased more than one time, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office’s report recommended a criminal investigation into Noel and Trujillo and their actions in the November 2022 incident.

“The reports also reveal a series of failures ranging from both Noel and Trujillo making false claims about the incident to LACSO to the pair tasing Espinoza repeatedly even though he wasn’t resisting and had broken no laws,” Mehr Law said Monday.

The firm also claims that Santistevan signed off on the original use of force report without reviewing it or watching the body camera footage.

“This is the most clear cut case of police negligence, brutality and abuse of power that I’ve ever seen,” said Keven Mehr, the attorney representing Espinoza. “The videos show it, the third-party investigation confirms it and Undersheriff Santistevan admits it.”

Trujillo, one of the two deputies reportedly fired in connection with this incident, has a history of criminal convictions, restraining orders and complaints against him. Court records indicate he was forced to resign from the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office in 2009, only to be later rehired and promoted.

He’s also currently under investigation for a separate incident this summer, where surveillance video appeared to show him getting a fight with a teen on the side of the road.

We have reached out to the Las Animas County sheriff for a comment.

