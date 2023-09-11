Denver Broncos fall to the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in the season opener

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos start off the Sean Payton era with another disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. This is Denver’s 7th straight loss to the Raiders.

The Broncos had several missed opportunities which included the first play. Sean Payton known for his onside kick in the Super Bowl back in 2009, decided to try one with the opening kick on Sunday, but the Broncos touched the ball before 10 yards. The Raiders then scored on a 6 yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers.

The Broncos offense looked good in the first half, Russel Wilson went 17 for 19 for 125 yards and 2 scores. Denver lead at the half 13-10, but couldn’t extend the lead. Kicker Wil Lutz missed a PAT, and an 55 yard field goal, the Broncos had 10 penalties for 82 yards, and the offense failed to get into the endzone.

The Raiders took the lead with 6:36 seconds left in the 4th with a TD pass from Jimmy G to Meyers. Then sealed the deal running out the clock with a Garoppolo scramble.

The Broncos will look to bounce back next week at Mile High vs the Commanders at 2:25.

