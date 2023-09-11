Colorado Springs high school marching band highlights unique student community with 2023 show ‘The Artist Within’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After four years of consistent growth since the pandemic shut down schools here in Colorado Springs and around the world, one local high school is showing the community how a passion for music is healing and helping its students.

Doherty High School’s marching band program has reached a record enrollment number with 116 student musicians this year, and the school is hoping the community can help build on that success. The Spartan Legion’s annual March-A-Thon kicked off last week. The fundraiser aims to build toward future goals of better music, better arrangements, and even new instruments for the booming music program.

Band directors Angelo Sapienza and Kamilah Gabron say this year’s success is all thanks to the students.

“We talk about this all the time, but we’d literally do anything for these kids – and so, we want the community to know how awesome they are and support them in any way that we can,” said Gabron.

Sapienza followed up saying, “I want to give as many positive experiences as we can to our students so they can actualize the best of themselves.”

This year’s marching band performance is based on painter Bob Ross’s television show, which Sapienza says helped him through the difficult pandemic. He says Ross’s outlook on artistry highlighted that the artist is truly within everyone and led to Doherty’s 2023 themed performance, “The Artist Within.”

Student leaders within the band say it was an easy idea to embrace in all aspects because their band community means so much to them both inside the classroom and out.

Drum Major Alden Ruesch says, “Especially here at Doherty, we have awesome band directors – and just awesome students who just all love what they’re doing. Everyone just has the same goals and interests, and it’s just a giant family.”

“Band is a really big part of my life,” explained Roman Daniels, “Last year when I joined, it brought such joy to my life that I can’t even explain it.”

Hunter Fredrikson says, “When you have the right leaders around you, they really inspire you to do better in band.”

For the parents of these students, it’s statements like these that push more involvement and encourage participation in big fundraising events like the annual March-A-Thon. The Spartan Legion Booster Club, or D.I.M.E Booster Club, help put on the event.

Nicole Smelser is the president of the D.I.M.E Booster Club, and she says that the most unique part of the Doherty marching band program is that it’s not about talent, but instead, community and purpose.

Smelser says, “I think the fact that this program in particular focuses on character development before having talent is priceless. Because you can come in and you can start from scratch. And as long as you can follow the mantra of ‘Do your best and be kind,’ then you’re part of the community – and you’re part of the family, no matter what. And then if you want to love music also, then that’s great, but being a good person is first and foremost in this program.”

D-11 administrators have also noticed the unique and palpable passion in the Spartan Legion Marching Band. They released a statement to KKTV saying, “We are very proud of the Doherty High School marching band and all the work they’ve put into this award-winning program. They are a true representation of how dedication and hard work will move a team to accomplish great things. We look forward to a season filled with awards and accomplishments, once again, for our Spartans!”

To kick off D-11′s Arts Month, the Spartan Legion Band is performing their show “The Artist Within” on Sept. 23 at noon at Gerry Berry Stadium. If you would like to donate to the Doherty Marching Band’s annual March-A-Thon, click here. You can also email them to find other ways to donate or help by reaching out to DohertyDime@gmail.com.

