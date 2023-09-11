Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 11, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

MONDAY: Rain showers continue into the morning commute. The heaviest showers slowly taper off by 9am for the Pikes Peak Region, with the highway 50 corridor seeing heavy showers for most of the morning commute. Expect a slower-than-normal commute for the morning hours. We will slowly see rain end throughout the afternoon. Temps top off in the 50s and 60s for most... Spotty showers will develop along and west of I-25 around dinner time.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: Tuesday looks like a mostly dry but cloud day. 50s and 60s stick around... more showers develop Tuesday night and another rainy day on Wednesday is looking likely with 60s sticking around... We’ll see chances for spotty storms Thursday and Friday. Temps get into the 70s... and a few spots try to climb back into the 80s by the weekend.

