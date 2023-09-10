Police involved in crash south of downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police were involved in a crash that left lanes of a busy road closed Sunday...
Colorado Springs police were involved in a crash that left lanes of a busy road closed Sunday afternoon.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No officers were hurt following a crash just south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

The collision was reported sometime after 1 p.m. at Las Vegas and Nevada.

At the time of this writing, details are extremely limited. The police department could only confirm that the officers were on their way to a call when the crash happened and that it’s not yet known who was at fault. A sergeant told 11 News there could be injuries to others involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew there now getting more information. Keep checking back for updates.

