Large sinkhole repaired in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media just after 5:20 p.m that they were responding to the sinkhole at Murray and Byron Drive, north of Airport Road.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a large sink hole North bound Murry Blvd and Byron Dr. Use alternate routes of travel. CSFD will be on scene. pic.twitter.com/aPbiorte6t — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 8, 2023

Colorado Springs Utilities said there was a water main break in the area, as well, which shut down lanes in the area.

As of Saturday afternoon, the water main break and road repairs on South Murray were finished, opening traffic back up for all traffic.

Update: The water main break and road repairs on South Murray Boulevard are complete. The road is open to normal traffic between Byron Drive and Whittier Drive. https://t.co/lW8zZt1NXk — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 9, 2023

