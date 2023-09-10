Large sinkhole repaired in east Colorado Springs

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lauren Watson and Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media just after 5:20 p.m that they were responding to the sinkhole at Murray and Byron Drive, north of Airport Road.

Colorado Springs Utilities said there was a water main break in the area, as well, which shut down lanes in the area.

As of Saturday afternoon, the water main break and road repairs on South Murray were finished, opening traffic back up for all traffic.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Vaughn Wingo
Colorado Springs brothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company
Jonathan Shaheen
Former Colorado Springs pastor arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Colorado Springs couple says their dog was attacked by three other dogs Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs couple facing thousands in vet bills after dog attack

Latest News

Fort Carson starting series of prescribed burns Sunday; will continue through end of year
Colorado man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, attacking ex-girlfriend’s sister
Firefighters battle fire, heavy smoke at structure outside Woodland Park
Colorado Springs driver hospitalized after hitting transformer, fleeing scene