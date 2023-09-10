Large sinkhole repaired in east Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media just after 5:20 p.m that they were responding to the sinkhole at Murray and Byron Drive, north of Airport Road.
Colorado Springs Utilities said there was a water main break in the area, as well, which shut down lanes in the area.
As of Saturday afternoon, the water main break and road repairs on South Murray were finished, opening traffic back up for all traffic.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.