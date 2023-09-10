Fort Carson starting series of prescribed burns Sunday; will continue through end of year

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday marks the start of a series of prescribed burns on Fort Carson scheduled through the end of the year.

The burns will be conducted on post training areas, including the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site northeast of Trinidad. The burns won’t be happening daily but can be expected intermittently between Sept. 10-Dec. 31.

“The installation prescribed burn program is critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and will only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable,” the Mountain Post said. “The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas. They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to and fuel wildland fires.

Depending on where the burn is taking place, smoke is expected to be visible anywhere along the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors from Colorado Springs to Pueblo or along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Per the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Sunday’s burn is happening over a 250-acre area around Turkey Creek. Smoke is very likely to be visible in the Springs and along Highway 115.

Fort Carson says questions and concerns about the burn program can be directed to 719-526-9849.

