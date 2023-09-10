Firefighters battle fire, heavy smoke at structure outside Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have contained a structure fire just outside of Woodland Park.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the Coyote Trail subdivision and was putting up so much smoke that surrounding homes were briefly evacuated.

Smoke will be visible in the area of Coyote Trail Subdivision east of Tranquil Acres and north of Westwood Lakes due to a structure fire. Fire units are on scene. Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) September 10, 2023

“We did have deputies going door to door because the smoke was so heavy, and we didn’t know if the fire was going to spread,” a spokesperson with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News.

The fire was declared under control by 10:40 a.m. Firefighters were able to keep it contained to the single structure.

At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has not said what type of structure the affected building was. It’s unknown if anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire, and the sheriff’s office did not yet have information on the extent of damage.

We will update this article as we learn more.

