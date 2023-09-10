Colorado Springs woman arrested following alleged disturbance with knife, standoff

(KTTC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly barricading herself inside a home when law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

Springs police say they were called to the 1500 block of Holmes Drive near Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8 a.m. on reports of an ongoing disturbance involving a knife.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim and ensured their safety. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was found for the arrest of the suspect, who was identified as Larrissa Morris,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

Morris was believed to be in the house but was ignoring attempts at contacting her by phone, the lieutenant said, resulting in a SWAT team being called out. A shelter-in-place order was given to surrounding neighbors while police dealt with the situation.

Eventually, law enforcement used a “distraction device” to get her out of the house. At that point, Morris was arrested.

Based on jail records, an inmate by the same name remains in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center without bond.

