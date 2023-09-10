Colorado Springs driver hospitalized after hitting transformer, fleeing scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for information after a driver crashed into a power transformer and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run happened just before 4:30 Saturday morning at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard. A witness called police reporting seeing a car hit the transformer and then the driver ditching the vehicle and walking away from the scene.

Officers later tracked down the driver to a nearby home. The driver was clearly injured and was transported to the hospital. They were cited for the crash but not taken into custody.

Though they have located the suspect, police say they would still like to hear from anyone with additional information on the crash. If you have knowledge that could help in the case, you’re encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

