Colorado Springs driver hospitalized after hitting transformer, fleeing scene

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for information after a driver crashed into a power transformer and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run happened just before 4:30 Saturday morning at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard. A witness called police reporting seeing a car hit the transformer and then the driver ditching the vehicle and walking away from the scene.

Officers later tracked down the driver to a nearby home. The driver was clearly injured and was transported to the hospital. They were cited for the crash but not taken into custody.

Though they have located the suspect, police say they would still like to hear from anyone with additional information on the crash. If you have knowledge that could help in the case, you’re encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs
John and Vaughn Wingo
Colorado Springs brothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company
Jonathan Shaheen
Former Colorado Springs pastor arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A smoke plume was visible near downtown Colorado Springs as a car fire broke out Saturday.
Firefighters respond to car fire on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs woman arrested following alleged disturbance with knife, standoff
Colorado Springs couple says their dog was attacked by three other dogs Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs couple facing thousands in vet bills after dog attack
Showers and storms move in on Sunday
Big changes ahead this week
Big changes this week
Big changes this week