Colorado Springs couple facing thousands in vet bills after dog attack

What started as a morning bathroom break for their dog Lola turned into a frightening moment.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What started as a morning bathroom break for their dog Lola turned into a frightening moment. Silas Martinez-Hosford tells 11 News while they were outside a man was walking three dogs and lost control of them as they approached and they allegedly began attacking Lola.

“It was so sad and terrifying and we were just so devastated and we didn’t know what to do,” Martinez-Hosford said.

Martinez-Hosford tells 11 News she tried to rescue her dog and got bit herself in the chaos.

“I really wasn’t sure what to do,” Martinez-Hosford said. “I kept asking the man to please get his dogs to help me with something.”

After the attack, Lola was taken to an animal hospital with multiple puncture wounds all over her body spending a night in the hospital. Lola has been confined to a small area in their bedroom with a cone on her neck and a bandage wrapped around her back leg.

Colorado Springs Animal Law Enforcement says they are looking into the incident.

“Any animal can bite regardless of the species, breed it doesn’t matter, so we want to go ahead and hold these owners accountable for animals that have harmed other animals or people,” lieutenant with animal law enforcement Kelly Napieralski said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs
John and Vaughn Wingo
Colorado Springs brothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crews responded to a grass fire at the Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon.
Grass fire breaks out near Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger

Latest News

Big changes this week
Big changes ahead this week
Big changes this week
Big changes this week
What started as a morning bathroom break for their dog Lola turned into a frightening moment.
Colorado Springs Couple says their dog was attacked by three other dogs
Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs