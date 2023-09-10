Colorado Springs couple facing thousands in vet bills after dog attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What started as a morning bathroom break for their dog Lola turned into a frightening moment. Silas Martinez-Hosford tells 11 News while they were outside a man was walking three dogs and lost control of them as they approached and they allegedly began attacking Lola.

“It was so sad and terrifying and we were just so devastated and we didn’t know what to do,” Martinez-Hosford said.

Martinez-Hosford tells 11 News she tried to rescue her dog and got bit herself in the chaos.

“I really wasn’t sure what to do,” Martinez-Hosford said. “I kept asking the man to please get his dogs to help me with something.”

After the attack, Lola was taken to an animal hospital with multiple puncture wounds all over her body spending a night in the hospital. Lola has been confined to a small area in their bedroom with a cone on her neck and a bandage wrapped around her back leg.

Colorado Springs Animal Law Enforcement says they are looking into the incident.

“Any animal can bite regardless of the species, breed it doesn’t matter, so we want to go ahead and hold these owners accountable for animals that have harmed other animals or people,” lieutenant with animal law enforcement Kelly Napieralski said.

