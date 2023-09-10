Colorado man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, attacking ex-girlfriend’s sister

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking his ex’s sister.

Mesa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Clifton around midnight Friday after a woman called 911 reporting a break-in. She told dispatchers that the prowler was her former boyfriend.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered what had been called in as a burglary quickly evolved into an attempted homicide,” the sheriff’s office said. “... The victim, a  59-year-old female, suffered significant lacerations to her neck.”

The suspect was found in front of the house and taken into custody. He’s been identified as 63-year-old Danny Kelley. The laundry list of charges against Kelley include attempted first-degree murder; criminal mischief; first-degree burglary involving assault, menacing and/or an armed suspect; menacing with a real or simulated weapon; and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the home belonged to Kelley’s ex-girlfriend or the sister.

Clifton is just east of Grand Junction.

